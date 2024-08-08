Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.59. 11,646,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,279. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.91.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

