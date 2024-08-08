Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.91.

CELH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. 7,345,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,344. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Celsius by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $101,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

