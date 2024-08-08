Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.91.

CELH stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,653,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. Celsius has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Celsius by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Celsius by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Celsius by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $3,402,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Celsius by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 121,071 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

