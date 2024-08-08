Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $64.00 at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.91.

Get Celsius alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,421,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,998. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.