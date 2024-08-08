Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 91505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Century Lithium Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$41.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

