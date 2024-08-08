CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $80.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 473,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 401.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CF Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after purchasing an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CF Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after acquiring an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,145,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.