CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.04. 267,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

