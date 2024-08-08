CGN Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 251,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.87.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.