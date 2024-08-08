CGN Advisors LLC Has $610,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,270,000. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,073 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.