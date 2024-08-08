CGN Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $8.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.95. 9,480,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,450,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.74 and its 200-day moving average is $178.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,029 shares of company stock worth $6,006,266. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.