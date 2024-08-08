CGN Advisors LLC Invests $331,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.67. 2,826,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,593. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.