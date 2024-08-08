CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,382,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $99.89. 459,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,684. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

