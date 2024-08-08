CGN Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,068.32.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 2.7 %

BKNG traded up $89.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,394.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,847.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,686.97. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

