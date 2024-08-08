CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,024. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

