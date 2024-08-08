CGN Advisors LLC Sells 8,731 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 1.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.14. 4,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

