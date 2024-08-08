Charles James John Lewinton Sells 25,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.66), for a total value of £32,500 ($41,533.55).
Big Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BIG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 124.50 ($1.59). The stock had a trading volume of 29,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,643. Big Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 269 ($3.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £359.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.52.
Big Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Big Technologies
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Robinhood Stock Shows Why Shareholders Could Expect Higher Prices
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Big 3 Music Giant Warner: Streaming Boom Sends Shares Higher
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.