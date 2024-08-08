Charles James John Lewinton Sells 25,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.66), for a total value of £32,500 ($41,533.55).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BIG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 124.50 ($1.59). The stock had a trading volume of 29,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,643. Big Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 269 ($3.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £359.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.52.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

