Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Cut by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $199.39. 813,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day moving average of $231.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.21.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

