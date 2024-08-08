Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.08.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $6,838,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,575 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $2,532,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 381,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,166 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

