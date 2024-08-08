Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.25 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHGG

Chegg Stock Down 3.1 %

CHGG stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $90,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.