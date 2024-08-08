Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.13% from the stock’s current price.

CC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Get Chemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

Chemours Trading Down 4.8 %

CC opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.80. Chemours has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 315.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,054 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 229,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,538 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 12.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 456,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.