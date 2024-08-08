Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) PT Raised to $16.00

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CIM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 54,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,846. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

In related news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,499.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

