Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of CIM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 162,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,553. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.50%.

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,499.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,526,000 after acquiring an additional 459,838 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,752,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,652,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 229,925 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

