Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,747.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,594.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 177,822 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18,833.3% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,601.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,275,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,410,898. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

