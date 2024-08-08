Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.91 and last traded at $54.88. 4,212,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 14,384,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

