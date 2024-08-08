Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.85

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 789565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVII. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at $2,583,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

