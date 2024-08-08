Cineplex (CGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.60 million.
Cineplex Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of CGX opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$566.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.08. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.10 and a 52-week high of C$9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cineplex
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.