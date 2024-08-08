Cineplex (CGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.60 million.

Shares of CGX opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$566.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.08. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.10 and a 52-week high of C$9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGX. Desjardins raised their price target on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.14.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

