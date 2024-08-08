Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Up 1.2%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $750.44 and last traded at $748.88. Approximately 36,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 374,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $740.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $718.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

