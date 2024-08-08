Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016 over the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

