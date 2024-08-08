Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Trading Up 4.6 %

Clear Secure stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,591. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 5.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.