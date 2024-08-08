Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Clover Health Investments Trading Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ:CLOV traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,688. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $901.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
