Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 876337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 139,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 9.0 %

About Clover Health Investments

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $826.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.10.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

