CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.60 and last traded at $65.30. Approximately 235,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,382,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

