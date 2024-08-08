Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.67 and last traded at $68.52. Approximately 3,757,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 13,024,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 937,334 shares of company stock valued at $575,874,057. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

