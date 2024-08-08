Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 3.0 %

Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 871,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,631. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COGT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

