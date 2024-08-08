Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 3.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 15,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,607,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth $89,000.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $813.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

