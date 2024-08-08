Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Acquires $77,240.00 in Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CGNX traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Cognex by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

