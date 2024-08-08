Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Lowered to $39.00 at DA Davidson

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $37.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 19.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 167,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,098,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,116 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

