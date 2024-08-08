Coin98 (C98) Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $98.53 million and $9.05 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001456 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,550 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

