Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,957,000 after acquiring an additional 305,592 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $6,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

