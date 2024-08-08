Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 344,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

