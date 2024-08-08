CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.58. CommScope shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 3,217,185 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Get CommScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CommScope

CommScope Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $624.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 124,986 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CommScope by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 49,546.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 381,016 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.