Comparing Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) & Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) and Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Big Lots shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Big Lots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Almacenes Éxito pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Big Lots pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 112.1%. Big Lots pays out -7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almacenes Éxito 0 0 0 0 N/A Big Lots 3 2 0 0 1.40

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Almacenes Éxito and Big Lots, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Big Lots has a consensus price target of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 199.07%. Given Big Lots’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Big Lots is more favorable than Almacenes Éxito.

Profitability

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and Big Lots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almacenes Éxito N/A N/A N/A Big Lots -10.44% -147.35% -10.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and Big Lots’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almacenes Éxito $20,941.07 billion 0.00 $25.20 million N/A N/A Big Lots $4.61 billion 0.01 -$481.88 million ($16.44) -0.07

Almacenes Éxito has higher revenue and earnings than Big Lots.

Summary

Big Lots beats Almacenes Éxito on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities. In addition, the company engages in the credit facilities, insurance, money transfers and remittances, mobile phone services, trade tourist package trips and tickets, repair and maintain furnishings, paperwork, and energy trade activities; acquisition and building commercial premises for establishing stores, malls, or other locations; investing in property, promoting, and developing various kinds of real estate projects; and leasing of premises. Further, it invests in shares, bonds, trade papers, and other securities; enters into firm factoring agreements; and distributes oil-based liquid fuels through service stations, as well as alcohols, biofuels, and natural gas for vehicles and other fuels used in the automotive, industrial, fluvial, maritime, and air transport sectors. Almacenes Éxito S.A. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Envigado, Colombia. As of January 19, 2024, Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Super Selectos El Salvador.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, pet, infant, stationery, and chemical departments; and hard home category, including small appliances, tabletops, food preparation products, home maintenance and organization products, toys, electronics departments, and other offerings. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

