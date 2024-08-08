Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.82

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.82 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.51), with a volume of 269070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.50).

Concurrent Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.34 million, a PE ratio of 2,434.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

