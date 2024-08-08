Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 511150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.23.

Get Consolidated Lithium Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Consolidated Lithium Metals

In other news, Director Brett Laurence Lynch acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,469,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,205. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.