Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in OSI Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $959,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 1,193.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OSIS. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 141,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $5,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,898,946.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,541 shares of company stock worth $12,972,349. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.