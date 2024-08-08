Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,182 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.77. The company had a trading volume of 341,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,933. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.17. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

