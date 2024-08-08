Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 696,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,055. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $99.24 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $1.0206 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

