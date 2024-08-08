Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 341 IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in IES in the 1st quarter worth $2,584,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in IES by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IES in the 1st quarter worth $1,825,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.26. 194,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.36. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $184.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $5,779,703.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,352,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,753,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,757 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,136 in the last ninety days. 59.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IESC

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.