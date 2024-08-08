Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 746,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,471. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

