Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Essent Group stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.45. 281,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

